Midweek Storm Will Bring New Round Of Accumulating Snow

It looks like Punxsutawney Phil may have been spot on.

The groundhog that saw its shadow last week, predicting six more weeks of winter, has plenty to brag about this week.

A new winter storm system is expected to blanket the area on Wednesday morning, bringing between 1 and 4 inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

There's uncertainty regarding accumulation amounts, but more snow is expected north of New York City, which is expected to get an inch or less of accumulation.

“This storm is expected to develop in the southern Plains and move northeastward - exactly where this storm moves will determine who will see mainly snow and who will see mainly rain,” AccuWeather.com meteorologist Jacob Sojda said. “Those sandwiched in between are likely to receive an icy mix.”

Snow could continue into Wednesday night.

The outlook for Thursday calls for sunny skies and a high around 30.

