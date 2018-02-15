Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2018-02-15

Breaking News: Principal Told Mahwah Parents Of Supposed School Shooting Threat
Morning Storm Update: Much Of Area Could Now See Up To 8 Inches Of Snow

Joe Lombardi
A look at the most up-to-date projections for snowfall accumulation amounts, released Saturday morning by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at counties where Winter Weather Warnings (pink) and Advisories (purple) are in effect. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The fast-moving storm moving through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning is now expected to have a greater impact farther south than originally predicted.

Up to 6-8 inches of snowfall accumulation is now possible in northern New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and Fairfield County, according to the most up-to-date projections for snowfall accumulation amounts, released Saturday morning by the National Weather Service. (See image above.)

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued  for the tristate area. They are in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday. (See second image above.)

Snowfall, which will start Saturday evening, will be heaviest between 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists should plan on difficult travel conditions and be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

Some of the snow should melt Sunday, which will bring a mix of clouds and sun and a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

