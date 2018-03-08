Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
New Nor'easter Now Expected To Bring Significant Snowfall To Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at projected snowfall totals for the latest Nor'easter that will affect the area.
Just hours after "Springing forward," with clocks moving ahead one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time, comes a stark reminder that we are still very much in winter.

The third Nor'easter to hit the area this month has the potential to bring a significant amount of snowfall with it Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said on Sunday morning in a Hazardous Weather Statement.

The projected snowfall accumulation for the entire tristate region for the storm is 3 to 6 inches, with higher amounts likely farther north. (See image above.)

After a sunny day on Sunday with a high temperature around 42, clouds will roll in on Monday, with a high again in the low 40s.

Rain and snow are likely early Monday evening becoming all snow after 11 p.m. Overnight snowfall accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Snow is expected to continue until around 1 p.m. Tuesday, with another 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 30.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for cloudy skies and a high near 40.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

