New Nor'easter Now Expected To Bring Significant Snowfall To Area

Just hours after "Springing forward," with clocks moving ahead one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time, comes a stark reminder that we are still very much in winter.

The third Nor'easter to hit the area this month has the potential to bring a significant amount of snowfall with it Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said on Sunday morning in a Hazardous Weather Statement.

The projected snowfall accumulation for the entire tristate region for the storm is 3 to 6 inches, with higher amounts likely farther north. (See image above.)

After a sunny day on Sunday with a high temperature around 42, clouds will roll in on Monday, with a high again in the low 40s.

Rain and snow are likely early Monday evening becoming all snow after 11 p.m. Overnight snowfall accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Snow is expected to continue until around 1 p.m. Tuesday, with another 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 30.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for cloudy skies and a high near 40.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

