Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

New Round Of Snow Could Make For Slippery Evening Commute

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A radar image showing wintry west moving west to east.
A radar image showing wintry west moving west to east. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Relief from the bitter cold is coming, but not before a round of snow is expected to sweep through the area.

The temperature will reach a high at or around 30 degrees on Monday, but clouds will increase and a bit of snow is predicted for the late afternoon and early evening, making untreated surfaces slippery. Little accumulation is expected.

The snow chance begins around 3 p.m., with a 50 percent probability of snow between then and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with a low in the upper 20s.

Then comes the warmup with Tuesday's high reaching the upper 30s under partly sunny skies, followed by mostly sunny skies Wednesday with a high in the mid 30s and increasing clouds Thursday, but with a high temperature making it all the way into the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.