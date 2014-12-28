Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

New Round Of Snow Expected To Arrive Saturday Afternoon

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Snow is expected to arrive early Saturday afternoon, resulting in slippery roads.
Snow is expected to arrive early Saturday afternoon, resulting in slippery roads. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A new storm will bring enough snow to make area roads slippery and coat the landscape with fresh snow the day before New Year's Eve, according to an updated forecast released Thursday night.

A general coating to an inch or two of snow is forecast for the tristate area.

Motorists should anticipate slippery conditions starting early in the afternoon Saturday. Intermittent snow is possible through late Saturday night.

Snow that falls is likely to stick around through New Year's Eve as temperatures again plummet in the wake of the storm.

Temperatures in Times Square New Year's Eve are expecting to be in the single digits, making it one of the Top 5 coldest celebrations on record.

The Arctic air will be in full force on New Year's Day on Monday with sunny skies and a high in the low teens.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.