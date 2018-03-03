Contact Us
New Storm Snowfall Projections Increase Accumulation Range To 10-12 Inches

Joe Lombardi
The latest snowfall projections for Wednesday's Nor'easter from the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Snowfall projections for Dutchess County and points north. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

New snowfall projections for the latest Nor'easter headed to the area call for 10-12 inches of accumulation for most of the area.

Even New York City, where rain is expected to mix with snow at times on Wednesday, should get more than a half-foot of accumulation, with a range of between 5 and 10 inches possible.

For the latest projections from the National Weather Service, see the images above.

There will be hazardous travel conditions throughout the day with damage to trees and wires from heavy, wet snow at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph with potential gusts up to 40 mph, and downed trees and power lines that can lead to power outages once again possible.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire area from midnight Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

For more on the storm, check this report from the National Weather Service.

