Nor'easter No. 4? Latest Storm Brewing Could Arrive As Spring Starts

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A cold weather pattern will coincide with the start of spring on Tuesday, March 20.
A cold weather pattern will coincide with the start of spring on Tuesday, March 20. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Not even the start of spring may be able to prevent a fourth possible Nor'easter from affecting the area next week.

While we will not have a better idea as to the severity of the storm for several days, the system is expected to track over the Central states before turning eastward early next week, according to AccuWeather.com.

Parts of the mid-Atlantic, or New England, or both areas, may face yet another Nor'easter with gusty winds, snow inland and rain or snow at the coast, AccuWeather.com.

Estimated arrival time for the latest possible Nor'easter? Tuesday, March 20. That also happens to be the first day of spring.

The weather should remain dry before then, with cloudy and partly cloudy days expected through early next week with daytime highs in the low-40s.

The track and strength of the storm still remain uncertain and will become clearer late this week.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

