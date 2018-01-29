Contact Us
Overnight Snow Could Make For Slick Morning Commute

Joe Lombardi
A changeover of rain to snow overnight could make roads slick during the Friday morning commute.
There is a chance of light showers late Thursday afternoon followed by rain the evening Thursday. Areas north of I-84 may see snow squalls. Thursday's high temperature will be around 40.

Rain will change to a wintry mix around midnight, followed by snow showers and snow as the overnight low dips to the mid-20s. An inch or less of accumulation is possible.

The chance for snow will end around 9 a.m. Friday. Skies will gradually clear with some sun in the afternoon and a high temperature struggling to reach the freezing mark.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and continued cold with a high in the upper 20s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

