Projected Snowfall Totals Increase As Fierce Nor'easter Nears

As a powerful Nor'easter takes aim on the region, the latest projections show higher than previously expected snowfall totals for areas farther.

Here's a rundown of what to expect by county.

Westchester, Rockland, Southern Fairfield:

Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, Flood Watch from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Rain before 2 p.m. Friday, then rain and snow with a total accumulation of 1-3 inches of snow.

Coastal Flood Advisory from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and a High Wind Warning from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for Southern Westchester and Southern Fairfield.

Dutchess:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Dutchess from midnight Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and localized amounts of a foot expected. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible Friday afternoon into the early evening producing some blowing and drifting snow.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Dutchess for the same time frame, with 3 to 8 inches possible.

Orange County:

Winter Storm Warning from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, mainly for elevations above 800 feet.

Putnam, Northern Fairfield:

Winter Weather Advisory and Flood Watch from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday with wet snow expected. The snow will mix with rain at times.

Total wet snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on the storm.

