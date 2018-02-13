Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Weekend Storm

Don't let another mild day fool you, folks.

A significant amount of snow is now expected to accumulate in the tristate area Saturday night into Sunday with 4 to 5 inches now being predicted from the quick-moving storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of morning rain, and the high temperature in the mid-40s.

Saturday will be sharply colder with a high in the low- to mid-30s and sun mixed with clouds during the day.

Low pressure will approach our area from the southwest, passing south and east Saturday night, with snow developing late Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

As of now, it looks like there will be enough warm air for snow to change to a mix of rain and snow for Long Island, New York City and portions of northeast New Jersey, with all snow elsewhere.

The official forecast is for 1 to 5 inches across the forecast area, with lesser amounts where there will be mixing and higher amounts where it will remain all snow.

However, if a colder solution looks more reasonable, up to 7" is possible for parts of the area. Alternatively, if a warmer solution looks reasonable, then little, if any snow will fall, the weather service said.

Sunday will start off cloudy before becoming mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

There is still much uncertainty surrounding the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

