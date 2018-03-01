Projected Snowfall Totals Increased As Storm Arrives

The National Weather Service has increased projected snowfall totals for the region in an update Wednesday morning on a coastal storm moving through the Northeast that could bring blizzard conditions to extreme eastern Long Island and part of New England.

In the new update, areas farther east and south could now see 4 to 6 inches of accumulation, with anywhere from 2 to 4 inches for the rest of the tristate area. (See the latest projections in image above.) It's possible that if the storm tracks farther west, the projected totals could increase again.

Winter Storm Warnings now include Southern Westchester and Fairfield counties from 1 a.m. Thursday until midnight Friday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect elsewhere, including Northern Westchester, Bergen, Passaic, Rockland, Orange, Putnam and Dutchess counties.

Snow should start to develop before dawn Thursday and become moderate to heavy in much of the region.

Thursday will be bitterly cold once again with a daytime high in the low to mid-20s and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour making it feel more like it's between 5 and 10 degrees.

Snow is expected to taper off by around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions are likely for extreme eastern Long Island to northeastern Maine, New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. There is the potential for anywhere from 12 to 24 inches or more of snow in Maine and New Brunswick, according to AccuWeather.com.

For snowfall projections for this area from the National Weather Service, check the image above.

The snow will be followed by potentially dangerous cold Friday into Saturday, with the high temperature around 10 degrees both days and wind chills well below zero at times, according to the National Weather Service.



