Projected Snowfall Totals Updated As Nor'easter Arrives

New projected snowfall for the Nor'easter arriving early Thursday morning show the storm's strongest impact will be east of the Hudson River, especially areas south and east.

Parts of Westchester and Fairfield counties could see 6 inches or more of accumulation. West of the Hudson, including Rockland and Orange counties, 1-3 inches is projected with anywhere from 2-4 inches expected for Northern Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess. (See images above.)

Winter Storm Warnings now include all of Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Fairfield and Bergen counties from 1 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect elsewhere, including Orange and Dutchess counties.

Thursday will be bitterly cold with snow throughout the day and a daytime high in the low to mid-20s and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour making it feel more like it's between 5 and 10 degrees.

Snow is expected to taper off early Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions are likely for extreme eastern Long Island to northeastern Maine, New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. There is the potential for anywhere from 12 to 24 inches or more of snow in Maine and New Brunswick, according to AccuWeather.com.

For snowfall projections for this area from the National Weather Service, check the image above.

The snow will be followed by potentially dangerous cold Friday into Saturday, with the high temperature around 10 degrees both days and wind chills well below zero at times, according to the National Weather Service.

