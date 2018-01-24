Contact Us
date 2018-01-24
Rounds Of Snow Possible After Warmer Weekend Temperatures

Joe Lombardi
There is a chance of snow on Monday and again on Tuesday, Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Warmer weekend temperatures will be followed by a chance of snow Monday and again on Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb into upper 40s Saturday with sunny skies, but with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour, it will feel 10-15 degrees colder.

Rain is expected to arrive early Sunday morning and continue at times during the day, with a high in the mid-40s.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The overnight low Sunday into Monday will be around the freezing mark.

The first chance for snow will be early Monday morning followed by a chance of a rain and snow mix into the early afternoon as temps climb into the upper 30s.

More snow is possible Monday night and again Tuesday, from about 2 a.m. through 1 p.m. Tuesday's high will be right around the freezing mark.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold, with a high in the low 30s.

It is too early to project possible snowfall amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

