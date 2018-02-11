Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Two Indian Point Sirens Fail To Sound During Test
weather

Snow Expected After Warmup Will End Workweek

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the two storm scenarios for Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A look at the two storm scenarios for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There is expected to be a stark reminder that winter is far from over after two days of above-average temperatures end the work week.

Thursday's high temperature will climb into the upper-50s under cloudy skies. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of morning rain, and the high temperature in the mid-40s.

Then comes winter's return on Saturday.

It will be sharply colder with a high in the low- to mid-30s and plenty of clouds during the day.

There are now two storm-track scenarios, with the first bringing snow inland and a wintry mix along the coast as the storm system moves farther north.

In the second scenario, the track of the storm would be farther south, meaning less snow inland and more along the coast.

Snow would be likely fall Saturday night until around 2 a.m. Sunday.

It's too early to project possible snowfall totals.

Sunday will be sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.