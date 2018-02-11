Snow Expected After Warmup Will End Workweek

There is expected to be a stark reminder that winter is far from over after two days of above-average temperatures end the work week.

Thursday's high temperature will climb into the upper-50s under cloudy skies. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of morning rain, and the high temperature in the mid-40s.

Then comes winter's return on Saturday.

It will be sharply colder with a high in the low- to mid-30s and plenty of clouds during the day.

There are now two storm-track scenarios, with the first bringing snow inland and a wintry mix along the coast as the storm system moves farther north.

In the second scenario, the track of the storm would be farther south, meaning less snow inland and more along the coast.

Snow would be likely fall Saturday night until around 2 a.m. Sunday.

It's too early to project possible snowfall totals.

Sunday will be sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

