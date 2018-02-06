Snow Showers Will Be Followed By Heavy Rain, Chance Of Flooding

There could be some slick conditions during the Friday evening commute with light snow and snow showers now falling in parts of the area.

Little or no accumulation is expected.

A new storm system will move through the area late Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, but temperatures will be warm enough -- in the upper 40s during the day and lower 40s at night -- to ensure all rain will fall.

But there will be lots of it, with up to 1-2 inches possible as the front will bring abundant moisture and waves of low pressure to the area.

There is also a limited chance for minor flooding on some of the flashier rivers and streams across northeast New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and southern Connecticut.

Any flooding impacts will be highly dependent on the location of heaviest rainfall.

There's also a chance another batch of rain will move through Sunday night into early Monday.

For expected rainfall amounts through Sunday, check the image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

