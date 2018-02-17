Spring Fling: How Warm Will It Get This Week?

Serve up a heaping helping of humble pie for Punxsutawney Phil, the longtime Pennsylvania predictor of "Will we or won't we see more winter?"

Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day earlier this month, predicting six more weeks of winter.

But just a week and a half after making that call, a warm front bringing spring-like warmth to the area will be arriving in the area.

Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to reach the upper 60s in the tristate area and in the 70s farther south.

Any snow from the weekend storm that did resulted in more than 6 inches of accumulation for much of the area Saturday night will quickly melt away.

The shift to warmer temps starts on Presidents Day, with the high of around 50 and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain is expected late in the afternoon with areas of fog, which may become dense, in the evening.

Fog will continue into Tuesday morning, with rain or drizzle possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday. It will be a cloudy day with a high in the low-60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high climbing into the mid- to upper-60s.

Temps will drop a bit Thursday and Friday, with a chance of showers both days, with the high temp in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

