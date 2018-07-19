Sticky, Stormy: Shift In Weather Pattern Starts Sunday

The weather pattern has now shifted gears, and if sunny and seasonable were the best words to describe last week's weather, here are two for this week:

Sticky. Stormy.

While the week won't be a washout, there is a chance of storms each day through Saturday as a stationary front hovers over the Atlantic.

Starting on Sunday, which will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and scattered thunderstorms possible after noontime. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The high temperature will be in the low-80s.

Intermittent showers are likely Sunday evening with a thunderstorm possible after 9 p.m.

Heavy rain is likely at times Monday with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day and a high temperature again in the low 80s. Up to three-quarters of rainfall is possible.

