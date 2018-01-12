Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Storm System Bringing Snow Now Expected To Arrive Later

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the areas that will see snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday.
A look at the areas that will see snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A new winter storm will sweep through the area early this week, creating slippery travel and the potential for up to 2-3 inches of snow.

The Alberta Clipper storm system is now expected to arrive a bit later than earlier predicted, with the snowfall possibility beginning after 9 a.m. Tuesday on a cloudy day with a high in the low 30s.

Light snow is likely Tuesday night, with the snowfall falling mainly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Services says.

The snow chance continues through 11 a.m. Wednesday, on a cloudy day with a high around freezing.

Sunny skies return Thursday with a high again around freezing.

An Alberta Clipper is a low-pressure system characterized by snow squalls that sweeps southeast out of the Canadian province of Alberta. Because it is fast-moving, snow accumulation totals from clippers tend to be relatively low, usually between 1 and 3 inches.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.