Storm System Bringing Snow Now Expected To Arrive Later

A new winter storm will sweep through the area early this week, creating slippery travel and the potential for up to 2-3 inches of snow.

The Alberta Clipper storm system is now expected to arrive a bit later than earlier predicted, with the snowfall possibility beginning after 9 a.m. Tuesday on a cloudy day with a high in the low 30s.

Light snow is likely Tuesday night, with the snowfall falling mainly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Services says.

The snow chance continues through 11 a.m. Wednesday, on a cloudy day with a high around freezing.

Sunny skies return Thursday with a high again around freezing.

An Alberta Clipper is a low-pressure system characterized by snow squalls that sweeps southeast out of the Canadian province of Alberta. Because it is fast-moving, snow accumulation totals from clippers tend to be relatively low, usually between 1 and 3 inches.

