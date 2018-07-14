Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Storms Will Bring Torrential Downpours, Dangerous Winds To Area

A cold front will bring heavy rain to the area.
A cold front will bring heavy rain to the area. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

We will finally see some relief from the heat after a steamy stretch of days.

But not before a cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Expect heavy rain and gusty winds to move through from west to east, starting in the early afternoon.

Storms will be capable of producing very heavy downpours which could lead some flooding in urban areas, especially low lying and poor drainage locations.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield counties from noon until 10 p.m. Tuesday with strong to damaging, dangerous winds and torrential downpours, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and less humid with a high of around 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

