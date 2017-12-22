Stormy Christmas Day: Wind Gusts Up To 50 MPH, Scattered Power Outages

Snowfall from a strong Nor'easter will taper off by mid-morning throughout the area, but Christmas Day will be a stormy one with winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour, biting cold, local blowing and scattered power outages expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory was extended until 1 p.m. for Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange, Fairfield, Bergen and Passaic counties and until 4 p.m. for Dutchess.

A Wind Advisory, which went into effect at dawn Monday, lasts until 6 p.m. A Wind Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph, or gusts of 46 to 57 mph, are expected or occurring.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, in open areas, and on elevated roads and bridges.

Motorists should use caution and also plan on slippery road conditions with the possibility of trees and tree branches falling due to the combination of the snowfall and the strong winds, the weather service said. Decorations may also be blown down.

"In combination with the heavy, wet snow on tree limbs, winds of this magnitude are enough to cause sporadic power outages while families are gathered for holiday festivities," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger.

The high temperature Monday will climb to the upper 30s, but the wind-chill factor will make it feel more like it's between 20 and 25.

After a cloudy early morning, skies will clear by noon Monday. Tuesday will be partly sunny, but continued cold with a high only around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees during the day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.