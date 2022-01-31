Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2022-01-31

Super Blue Blood Moon Will Be Something We Haven't Seen Since 1866

Daily Voice
Area residents should be treated to good viewing conditions with the timing of the event scheduled for 6:48 a.m. EST, when a partial eclipse starts and should be viewable in this region.
Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The weather should not interfere with sky gazers across the tristate area -- and much of the United States -- viewing a celestial event that has not happened in more than 150 years, according to AccuWeather.com.

North America will be treated to a blue moon, supermoon and a lunar eclipse all at once during the early morning hours of Wednesday, creating a rare trifecta known as Super Blue Blood Moon.

Area residents should be treated to good viewing conditions with the timing of the event scheduled for 6:48 a.m. EST, when a partial eclipse starts and should be viewable in this region.

"These three lunar events separately are not uncommon, but it is rare for all three to occur at the same time," AccuWeather Meteorologist and Astronomy Blogger Brian Lada said.

The last time all three events lined up for North America was on March 31, 1866, less than a year after President Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

"People all across North America will be able to see the moon light up the night sky, as long as clouds do not interfere, but only those in the central and western parts of the continent will be able to see a total lunar eclipse," he stated.

The eclipse will enter its total phase after the moon has set along the East Coast of the U.S.

Despite only being treated to a partial lunar eclipse around dawn, most of the eastern U.S. will not have to worry about clouds blocking the show.

This includes the tristate area.

Sky gazers will definitely want to bundle up when going outdoors to view the eclipse, along with heading to work or school.

Temperatures early Wednesday morning will range from the single digits F in northern New England to the teens and 20s in the mid-Atlantic to the upper 20s and lower 30s across most of Georgia and Alabama.

