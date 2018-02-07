Super Soaker: Downpours Could Cause Flash Flooding

It's one wet mess.

A storm bringing drenching rain with downpours and a chance of flash flooding has arrived, and the question now is how long will it last?

Moderate to heavy rain may produce urban and poor drainage flooding from late Saturday through Sunday night, especially in areas farther south, said the National Weather Service.

There is also a low chance for minor flooding on some of the flashier rivers and streams across northeast New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, and southern Connecticut. Any flooding impacts will be highly dependent on the location of heaviest rainfall.

Rain, which moved in Saturday afternoon, will remain through the weekend. The heaviest rain will be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The overnight low will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, preventing any changeover to snow.

The rain finally moves out early Monday, which will be a partly sunny day with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

