Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Super Soaker: Downpours Could Cause Flash Flooding

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Downpours overnight Saturday into Sunday could cause flashing flood. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Some parts of the area, especially farther south, could see 2 inches of rain. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

It's one wet mess.

A storm bringing drenching rain with downpours and a chance of flash flooding has arrived, and the question now is how long will it last?

Moderate to heavy rain may produce urban and poor drainage flooding from late Saturday through Sunday night, especially in areas farther south, said the National Weather Service.

There is also a low chance for minor flooding on some of the flashier rivers and streams across northeast New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, and southern Connecticut. Any flooding impacts will be highly dependent on the location of heaviest rainfall.

Rain, which moved in Saturday afternoon, will remain through the weekend. The heaviest rain will be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The overnight low will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, preventing any changeover to snow.

The rain finally moves out early Monday, which will be a partly sunny day with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.