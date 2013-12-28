Uncertainty Surrounds Pre-New Year's Storm That Could Deliver Heavy Snow

Two storm systems may merge and deliver potentially heavy snow to the area as the calendar gets set to flip to 2018.

The developing coastal storm could bring heavy snow to the area Saturday into Saturday night, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement posted Wednesday night.

"There is still uncertainty with the track of the low which will determine the amount of snowfall," the weather service added in the statement. "Stay tuned."

"As the storms merge, winds will kick up from Saturday night to Sunday," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams said.

If the two storms begin to sync with each other, then snow may extend northwestward across the tristate area to part of New England.

Bottom line: There's a chance of accumulating snow in the area on Saturday after bone-chilling days Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper teens to around 20 degrees, and a wind-chill factor around zero both days.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will see continued cold, with sunny skies, and a high in the upper teens.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

