Weather Whiplash: From Sun, 70's To Sleet, Snow

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Spring-like weather will give way to wintry weather.
Spring-like weather will give way to wintry weather. Photo Credit: File photo

Sunny skies and temperatures that soared into the upper-70s on Wednesday provided a picture perfect preview of spring.

But the reality that we have almost a full month left of winter will set in soon enough.

The change in weather will start Thursday as morning showers will be followed by rain and temperatures falling to the mid-30s by late afternoon.

As temperatures continue to drop Thursday night, rain will change over to sleet throughout the area and to a wintry mix and snow farther north.

The mixed bag of precipitation will continue overnight Thursday into Friday morning at around 9 a.m.

Light accumulation of about a half-inch of snow is likely north of I-84.

A mix of rain and sleet will continue later Friday morning, followed by rain as temperatures warm up to around 40.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

