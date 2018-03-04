Whiteout! Monster Storm Will Bring Foot Or More Of Snow To Most Of Area

The biggest snowstorm of the winter season is here.

The latest monster Nor'easter to hit the area will be most potent during the daytime hours Wednesday with the heaviest snow and strongest wind gusts from late morning through late afternoon, making travel impossible at times and the evening commute hazardous.

The brunt of the snow will fall between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust to 50 mph along the coast at that time, possibly causing power outages with hazardous travel and whiteout conditions.

Snow will end at around midnight with most of the tristate area expected to see more than a foot of accumulation, with higher amounts farther north. (See latest projections for snowfall in images above.)

The storm will also cause coastal flooding.

Thursday will be windy, with periods of sun, and highs in the low-40s.

For the latest snowfall projections by AccuWeather.com, as well as by the National Weather Service, released early Wednesday morning, check the images above.

For more on the storm, check the latest report from the National Weather Service.

