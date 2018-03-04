Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Take These Storm Safety Tips, Rockland County Government Says
weather

Whiteout! Monster Storm Will Bring Foot Or More Of Snow To Most Of Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Snowfall will be heaviest from late morning to late afternoon Wednesday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The latest snowfall projections, released early Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Snowfall projections for Dutchess and points north, also released Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The biggest snowstorm of the winter season is here.

The latest monster Nor'easter to hit the area will be most potent during the daytime hours Wednesday with the heaviest snow and strongest wind gusts from late morning through late afternoon, making travel impossible at times and the evening commute hazardous.

The brunt of the snow will fall between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust to 50 mph along the coast at that time, possibly causing power outages with hazardous travel and whiteout conditions.

Snow will end at around midnight with most of the tristate area expected to see more than a foot of accumulation, with higher amounts farther north. (See latest projections for snowfall in images above.)

The storm will also cause coastal flooding.

Thursday will be windy, with periods of sun, and highs in the low-40s.

For the latest snowfall projections by AccuWeather.com, as well as by the National Weather Service, released early Wednesday morning, check the images above.

For more on the storm, check the latest report from the National Weather Service.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.