Winter Storm Warning: Biggest Snowstorm Of Season Set To Slam Area

The biggest snowstorm of the winter will bring with it more than a foot of accumulation for much of the tristate area and create hazardous conditions that will make travel nearly impossible.

A Winter Storm Warning (shown in pink) is in effect for the entire tristate region from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Thursday. For the latest projected snowfall amounts (released Tuesday morning), check the images above.

The snow is expected to begin after 2 a.m. Wednesday and become steadier late in the morning with the bulk of the snowfall coming midday to late Wednesday night.

Wednesday's high will be in the low-30s with wind-chill values between 20 and 25 with winds of 10 to 20 mph during the day.

Snow should finally taper off around 1 a.m. Thursday, with a slight chance of snow showers before noon Thursday before temperatures climb to a high of around 40 and skies become partly sunny.

