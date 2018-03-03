Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Winter Storm Warning: Biggest Snowstorm Of Season Set To Slam Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Winter Storm Warning (shown in pink) is in effect for the entire tristate region. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the latest snowfall projections, released Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Projected snowfall amounts for Dutchess and points north. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The biggest snowstorm of the winter will bring with it more than a foot of accumulation for much of the tristate area and create hazardous conditions that will make travel nearly impossible.

A Winter Storm Warning (shown in pink) is in effect for the entire tristate region from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Thursday. For the latest projected snowfall amounts (released Tuesday morning), check the images above.

The snow is expected to begin after 2 a.m. Wednesday and become steadier late in the morning with the bulk of the snowfall coming midday to late Wednesday night.

Wednesday's high will be in the low-30s with wind-chill values between 20 and 25 with winds of 10 to 20 mph during the day.

Snow should finally taper off around 1 a.m. Thursday, with a slight chance of snow showers before noon Thursday before temperatures climb to a high of around 40 and skies become partly sunny.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.