Winter Storm Watch: Midweek Nor'easter Could Bring 6-12 Inches Of Snow

A new winter storm now in the Upper Midwest is expected to develop into another Nor'easter bringing up to a half-foot or more of snow to the area in the middle of the workweek.

The storm is moving across the country, producing blizzard conditions in the northern Plains before and snow in the Midwest before becoming a coastal storm in the Northeast on Wednesday that could result in 3 to 6 inches or more of snow for much of the tristate area, according to the National Weather Service. Areas father north could see between 6 and 12 inches.

It now appears areas farther inland will see the most snow, although the track of the storm could change.

A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County from midnight Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The new storm will come just five days after a fierce Nor'easter slammed the region on Friday, resulting in numerous downed trees, road closures and hundreds of thousands of power outages.

After partly to mostly sunny days with high temperatures in the low- to mid-40s Monday and Tuesday, the snow is expected to arrive around daybreak on Wednesday and continue through the evening.

Winds accompanying the new storm are not expected to be as severe as last week's Nor'easter.

Temperatures will be in the low-40s Thursday with partly sunny skies.

There is still much uncertainty about the track of the storm and projected snow amounts could change.

