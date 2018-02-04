Contact Us
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Rockland: Latest Snowfall Projections

Joe Lombardi
A look at the latest snowfall projections for Wednesday, issued late Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service.
Snowfall amounts from the winter storm moving through the region Wednesday will vary by location, but no matter where you are, be prepared for slippery travel and icy conditions, says the National Weather Service.

Winter weather advisories have now been issued for all counties in the region from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, with warnings already in effect for areas farther north and west.

Snowfall accumulations across the area will range from 2 inches to 7 inches. Most locations are expected to see 2-3 inches, with areas north of I-84 having the potential for 6 to 8 inches.

Precipitation should start as snow during the Wednesday morning commute and switch over to freezing rain and sleet farther south and along the coast and in most parts of the area by early afternoon. Northern locations under the Winter Storm Warnings will see continued snow through the late afternoon or early evening, including Putnam, Orange, Dutchess and Northern Fairfield.

But while the counties under advisories -- Westchester, Rockland, Southern Fairfield, Bergen and Passaic -- will see an earlier changeover to rain, ice could be more prevalent, with up to one-tenth of an inch possible.

The ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday, the National Weather Service warns, saying motorists should be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

