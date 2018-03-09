Winter Weather Advisory: Latest Info On New Nor'easter

Get set for Round 3.

The third Nor'easter in two weeks will arrive late Monday night and move through the area overnight through early Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it snowfall totals from 3 to 8 inches for the tristate area, with most of the area seeing around 4 inches of accumulation. (See image above.)

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Fairfield County from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Hudson Valley as well as Bergen and Passaic counties from 8 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.

Clouds will increase as the day progresses on Monday with a high in the low-40s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30. There is a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., followed by snow in the evening and overnight with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible overnight.

Snow will continue until around 1 p.m. Tuesday with new accumulation of another 1 to 3 inches possible. There's a chance of a bit more snow until around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy, wet snow combined with strong wind gusts up to nearly 30 mph will cause some downed trees, tree limbs and power lines, particularly in Fairfield County and areas farther east as the brunt of the storm is expected to slam coastal areas in New England, including Boston.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 and a slight chance of morning and late afternoon and early evening snow showers.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high around 40.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.