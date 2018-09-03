Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Admits To Shooting, Killing Brother In Area
business

2 Million Ford Pickup Trucks Recalled Due To Seat Belt Issue That Could Cause Smoke, Fire

Ford has recalled nearly two million F-150 models produced in the past three years.
Ford has recalled nearly two million F-150 models produced in the past three years.

Nearly two million Ford pickup trucks are being recalled due to a seatbelt issue that could result in smoke, and possible fire inside the vehicle.

Ford announced the recall of F-150 Regular Cab and Super Crew Cab trucks that were produced between 2015 and 2018 in Dearborn, Mich. and Kansas City. The company says that it has received nearly two dozen reports of smoke or fire in North America, though no injuries have been reported.

The recalled trucks will have some insulation and wiring tape removed, where the seatbelt pretensioners are located. Officials said that those pretensioners can potentially spark when tightened, causing the smoke and fire.

“(The pretensioner) may ignite,” Ford said in a statement, noting that “if this gas ignites, components behind the B-pillar, such as insulation and carpet may subsequently catch fire.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began their investigation last month after receiving several complaints from F-150 owners. The recall is expected to begin on Sept. 24, according to the NHTSA. According to an NBC News report , the service campaign may cost upwards of $140 million.

