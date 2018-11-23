All-Time High: Black Friday Online Sales Soar To $6.2 Billion

This year’s Black Friday holiday shopping spree has topped last year’s numbers, according to a new report from Adobe Analytics.

The day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, has officially become the first day in history that saw more than $2 billion in sales that were made on smartphones as opposed to laptop or brick-and-mortar sales.

This large spike in smartphone-based Black Friday sales can be attributed to multiple factors, but it’s certainly a careful and calculated goal from major retailers.

"Retailers have done their part to build better mobile experiences for consumers and turning nearly 10% more smartphone visitors into buyers this Black Friday versus last," Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, told CNBC .

Adobe Analytics, which analyzed transactions from 80 out of the top 100 Internet retailers in the United States, discovered that online Black Friday sales as a whole amounted to $6.22 billion. This represents an astounding 23.6% increase from just one year ago.

But the post-Thanksgiving holiday weekend shopping rush is far from complete: Adobe also expects online sales from Cyber Monday to reach at least $7.8 billion, representing an 18% increase from last year.

With these numbers in mind, it’s quite clear that there’s no limit to how much deal-hungry, smartphone-savvy shoppers are capable of purchasing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.