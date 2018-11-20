And We're Off: First-Ever $1 Trillion Holiday Shopping Season Expected

Black Friday is here and this holiday shopping season is expected to be one for the books.

The spending forecast is above $1 trillion for the first time, with e-commerce sales comprising an estimated $123.7 billion, according to eMarketer .

There are a number of ‘macroeconomic indicators’ that hint at this spike in shopping season sales; a positive labor market, increased consumer confidence, and overall GDP growth and lower unemployment.

If estimates are correct, the total increase in spending will be 5.8% higher than last year’s sales and spending numbers.

