Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
business

And We're Off: First-Ever $1 Trillion Holiday Shopping Season Expected

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
With Black Friday the unofficial launch of the holiday shopping season, retailers are expecting sales to top $1 trillion for the first time ever.
With Black Friday the unofficial launch of the holiday shopping season, retailers are expecting sales to top $1 trillion for the first time ever. Photo Credit: File photo

Black Friday is here and this holiday shopping season is expected to be one for the books.

The spending forecast is above $1 trillion for the first time, with e-commerce sales comprising an estimated $123.7 billion, according to eMarketer .

There are a number of ‘macroeconomic indicators’ that hint at this spike in shopping season sales; a positive labor market, increased consumer confidence, and overall GDP growth and lower unemployment.

If estimates are correct, the total increase in spending will be 5.8% higher than last year’s sales and spending numbers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.