Breaking News: Black Bear Attacks Area Resident In Garage, Police Say
business

Brake Problem Prompts Recall Of 10 GM Models

A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is among 10 models to be recalled by GM for faulty brakes.
A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is among 10 models to be recalled by GM for faulty brakes. Photo Credit: Chevrolet

General Motors has recalled more than 200,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC vehicles due to an issue with the brake system that may increase the risk of a potential crash.

The affected vehicles - 10 different models in all - are equipped with brakes with defective pistons. Hydrogen gas from the defective pistons can be released into the brake system, causing hazards for motorists.

If gas is present in the brake system, motorists will experience a “soft or spongy” feel when applying the brake to the pedal, even though stopping distances may not be affected. According to GM’s supplier, all trapped gas in a defective piston should be released within 23 days of vehicle assembly and will be noticeable to the driver within 15 days of assembly.

The recalled cars include:

  • 2018-2019 Chevrolet Cruze;
  • 2018-2019 Chevrolet Equinox;
  • 2018-2019 Chevrolet Impala;
  • 2018-2019 Chevrolet Volt;
  • 2018 Chevrolet Malibu;
  • 2018-2019 GMC Terrain;
  • 2018-2019 Buick LaCrosse;
  • 2018-2019 Buick Regal;
  • 2018-2019 Cadillac XTS and 2018-2019 Cadillac XTS Professional;
  • 2018-2019 Chevrolet Bolt.

In total, an estimated 230,000 vehicles were affected, including 210,628 in the United States.

