DeCicco's Family Market Latest Business To Close In Cross River Shopping Center

DeCiccio's Family Market is the latest business to announce its imminent closure in the Orchard Square Shopping Center at the intersection of Route 35 and Route 121 north in the Town of Lewisboro hamlet of Cross River.

So while the town was recently named the safest community in America for a third consecutive year, as reported here by Daily Voice, it will be losing the family-owned grocery store on Saturday, Sept. 1 -- Labor Day weekend.

A popular paint and hardware store also recently closed at Orchard Plaza.

Other DeCicco’s Family Markets are located in nearby Katonah, Scarsdale and Jefferson Valley in Westchester as well as New City.in Rockland County and Cornwall in Orange County.

Christina DeCicco told Daily Voice that the supermarket avoided layoffs by offering Cross River store employees jobs at other locations. She confirmed that a major reason was related to a tremendous rent increase.

"DeCicco Family Markets has been proud and honored to operate in the town of Cross River," she said. "Sadly, we were forced to make the difficult decision to close our doors."

"We are glad to report that we were able to avoid layoffs. We have offered every one of our team members a 'new home' in our other locations," Christina DeCicco added.

Residents told Daily Voice they are concerned about the business flight despite the town's national reputation as a great place to live and the steady influx of younger residents. Several cited rising rent as a reason, which a DeCicco family spokeswoman confirmed in media reports.

Separately from the Family Markets, Frank DeCicco's brother, John, own’s DeCicco’s & Son’s stores in Armonk, Millwood, Ardsley, Harrison, Larchmont, Brewster and Pelham. John DeCicco also plans to open up a new DeCicco’s & Son’s store in Somers, then Eastchester and Bedford.

"Losing a family-owned buisness like DecCcco is devastating to the Lewisboro community," Ronnie Arefieg told Daily Voice. "Why haven’t our local town elected officials done more to bring in more business and more growth to the Lewisboro community? Why haven’t they sat with landlords to improve a friendly business relationship and done more to support and help keep Mom and Pop shops in town?"

"Why should we have to drive outside of town to support other communities?" Arefieg asked. "I see this as a failed attempt by our local elected town officials from trying to do more to help local businesses stay and help them grow."

Another Town of Lewisboro resident, Susan Regis of Waccabuc, asked, "What is going on at the Cross River shopping center? First the hardware store shuts and now the grocery store?"

Lewisboro Supervisor Peter Parsons was not available for comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.