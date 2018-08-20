Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Man
business

Good Samaritan Hospital Designated As 'Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite'

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Hospital officials, staff and county leaders celebrating at the Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite ceremony. (See article for those shown here.) Photo Credit: Provided
Dr. Patricia Ruppert, commissioner of the Rockland County Department of Health; Aney Paul, deputy majority leader of the Rockland County Legislature; and Laurie Messenger of the county DOH in the Employee Lactation Room at Good Samaritan Hospital. Photo Credit: Provided
Employee Lactation Room at Good Samaritan Hospital. Photo Credit: Provided

Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern has joined a growing number of businesses in Rockland County to become a Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite as designated by the county Department of Health's Breastfeeding Promotion and Support Program.

To be designated a Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite, Good Samaritan Hospital was required to create a written breastfeeding friendly policy, offer a private space other than a bathroom where a mother could pump milk and offer support and information to mothers who have chosen to continue to breastfeed when they returned back to work.

The hospital is a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

The hospital, which employs more than 1,400 female staff, offers a designated Employee Lactation Room complete with a breast pump that employees can use, breastfeeding-related education materials and breastfeeding-centered artwork to help a mother feel more comfortable and relaxed while using the room.

Among those celebrating at a recent Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite ceremony -- shown in group photo from left to right -- were:  Dr. Maria Cecilia Mosquera, MPH, Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH); Lauire Messenger, RCDOH; Dr. Patricia Ruppert, commissioner at RCDOH; Aney Paul, deputy majority leader, Rockland County Legislature; Dr. Mary Leahy, chief executive officer of Bon Secours Charity Health System; Susan Sippel, RN, administrative director of maternity, Good Samaritan Hospital; Meg Moore, maternity consultant at Good Samaritan; and Maria Rea and Eve Rosenstock, lactation consultants at the hospital in Suffern.

“We want our employees who are new mothers to know that we support their decision to continue breastfeeding when they return to work,” said Maria Rea, RN, BSN, IBCLC, who is lactation consultant at Good Samaritan Hospital. “Breastfeeding is the foundation of good health and it is beneficial to provide breast milk exclusively for the first six months of an infant’s life.”

Good Samaritan Hospital promotes breastfeeding by providing education to new mothers on its benefits and by also providing support and resources to mothers looking for breastfeeding guidance once they leave the hospital. The designation was awarded during Breastfeeding Awareness Month, which runs the entire month of August.

The Good Samaritan Family Birthing Center is the premier birthing center in the region, with more than 3,000 births anticipated this year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.