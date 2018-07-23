Good Samaritan Hospital Kicks Off $9 Million Upgrade Of Bariatric, Orthopedic Surgery Units

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network has broken ground on a $9 million upgrade to facilities that house two of its leading programs.

The hospital held a ceremony on Tuesday, July 24 heralding the start of construction on the expanded spaces, which will bring a new level of patient experience to the region and foster a specialized, patient-first approach to bariatric and orthopedic care, officials said.

The project includes creation of separate and private entrances to both the bariatric and orthopedic units where patients will be greeted by a program concierge at expanded reception/waiting lounges. Both units will have new flooring, patient room and waiting area furniture, wall treatments and décor. Each room will be equipped with state-of-the-art digital monitoring consoles that nurses can use to input all patient documentation. And the units will have centralized meeting areas for multi-disciplinary collaboration.

The 10,000-square-foot orthopedic unit renovation will increase the number of patient recovery rooms by a third to 14 private rooms. The refurbished space also includes a multi-purpose room to be used for patient education, mindfulness exercises and community dining; a PT/OT gym complete with large scale simulations/props to help patients practice navigating activities of daily living; a mileage marked walking track and a family waiting area with coffee bar.

The new 6,000-square-foot bariatric unit includes seven private recovery rooms for increased patient safety and sensitivity, and the unit will be built to accessible specifications to ensure patient comfort. Additionally, the program coordinator’s office will be stationed within the unit to be easily available to patients and families.

The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2019.

Good Samaritan Hospital’s $9 million refurbishment is one of several recent investments made by WMCHealth in communities across the Hudson Valley.

Recently, MidHudson Regional Hospital completed an $8 million renovation of the medical-surgical floor in its Cooke building. Bon Secours Community Hospital celebrated the beginning of construction on a $40 million expansion of the Port Jervis hospital that will include the creation of a medical village, as reported here by Daily Voice.

Other current investments include a $92 million expansion of HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Avenue Campus in Kingston, the first part of a multiyear $133.6 million project that will ultimately reimagine HealthAlliance Hospital: Broadway Campus into a medical village.

On WMCHealth’s flagship campus in Valhalla, construction is underway on the 280,000-square-foot Ambulatory Care Pavilion, a $230 million investment in the region and Westchester County’s largest healthcare construction project in decades.

In the group photo, shown participating in Tuesday's ceremony were, from left: Dr. Kenneth Austin, chief of Orthopedic Surgery; Suffern Mayor Edward Markunas; Harold Peterson, chair of the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Board of Directors; Michael D. Israel, president/CEO of Westchester Medical Center Health Network; Dr. Mary P. Leahy, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System; Dr. Ramon Rivera, Bariatric Medical Director of the Surgical Weight Loss Institute; Anthony Costello, senior vice president, Professional and Support Services of WMCHealth; and Gary Brudnicki, senior executive vice president of WMCHealth.

