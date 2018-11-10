Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
business

It's Official: New Amazon HQ2 Headquarters Will Bring 25K High-Paying Jobs To NYC Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Amazon founder, chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In one of the most anticipated business announcements in years, Seattle-based Amazon said Tuesday morning that it will split its second headquarters between the New York City and Northern Virginia.

Speculation had swirled since September 2017 when the global giant Internet retailer said it was seeking proposals from cities and metropolitan areas across North America to compete for its second headquarters.

The 500,000 square-foot facility known as HQ2 was expected to include $5 billion in private investment and create as many as 50,000 new high-paying jobs.

But now comes the dramatic plot twist.

Call it HQ2 times two.

Those 50,000 jobs, many in the tech industry, will now be divided at new headquarters in Long Island City and Crystal City, Virginia (across the Potomac from Washington, D.C.), bringing billions of dollars in economic stimulus.

The Crystal City location is closed to the estate of Amazon founder, chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

In addition, Amazon announced it will be opening an operations center in Nashville, Tennessee, with 5,000 new jobs.

The driving force behind the split is to allow Amazon to recruit more of the best tech talent. Long Island City and Crystal City also have access to mass transit and major highways and are both within 45 minutes of international airports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.