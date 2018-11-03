LED Lighting Manufacturer Will Close Area Plant, Lay Off 136

A manufacturer of LED lighting has announced it will close its plant in the Hudson Valley next year.

Cincinnati-based LSI Industries Inc., a maker of LED lighting, gave notice to the state that it will be shutting its Orange County facility in New Windsor and laying off 136 employees.

According to the state Department of Labor, LSI Industries will begin the first layoffs on Jan. 28, 2019 and be completed by June 30, 2019.

The final closing date for the plant is June 30th according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed with the Department of Labor.

The company makes indoor and outdoor lighting for several markets from industrial to housing.

Employees at the New Windsor plant, located at 500 Hudson Valley Ave., make indoor lighting products.

The company said on the notice that it plans to transfer production to its Erlanger, Kentucky and Blue Ash, Ohio locations.

The workers are represented by Local 363 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the notice said.

LSI's website said it has about 1,200 employees and eight facilities.

Company officials did not return phone calls for comment.

