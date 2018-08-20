McDonald’s, Franchisees To Invest $320M To Modernize New York Restaurants

McDonald’s USA announced that the company and its franchisees are investing about $320 million in New York this year and next to reconstruct and modernize 360 area McDonald’s restaurants.

The upgrades are aimed at offering new self-service technology and a more engaging customer experience, officials said.

Nationwide, McDonald’s and franchisees are investing nearly $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020.

Some area residents have already offered mixed reviews to similar remodeling projects that included modern ordering kiosks as reported here by Daily Voice.

The transformed restaurants will feature:

Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs;

Digital self-order kiosks that simplify ordering and empower guests to customize their meal;

Digital menu boards inside and at the drive-thru;

Designated parking spots for mobile order and pay customers to pick up their food curb-side;

Remodeled counters to allow for table service, offering guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made;

Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases.

“This is an exciting time at McDonald’s and we’re proud to be investing $320 million to provide a new experience, look and feel for guests at McDonald’s locations across the state of New York,” said Paul Hendel, a McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the New York Tri-State Owner/Operators Association. “We are also pleased that our modernization efforts support local construction, design and engineering jobs across the great state of New York.”

"With more than 630 locations across New York, McDonald's is an important provider of jobs and opportunity in our state” said Heather C. Briccetti, president and CEO of The Business Council of New York State, Inc. “By investing $320 million in 2018 and 2019 to modernize restaurants in our state, McDonald's is helping to create jobs and grow the economy. We will welcome this investment and McDonald’s continued commitment to New York State.”

In addition to investing in restaurant modernization, McDonald’s has also introduced McDelivery via Uber Eats at more than 5,000 U.S. restaurants.

For more details, click here www.mcdonalds.com

