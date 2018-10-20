Contact Us
Breaking News: Ex-Worker Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Patient In Area
business

Nearly 200 Sears, Kmart Workers In Area Will Lose Jobs Following Bankruptcy Declaration

Sears at the Jefferson Valley Mall
Sears at the Jefferson Valley Mall Photo Credit: Contributed

Nearly 200 employees may be out of a job following the official filing for bankruptcy by Sears.

Last week, Sears announced that it would be closing another 142 unprofitable Sears and Kmart locations, including several in the area. Those closures will reportedly impact

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed on Oct. 15, 42 employees at Kmart on Route 6 in Mahopac would be let go; 55 employees at Sears in the Jefferson Valley Mall would face termination; 76 employees at the Sears at The Shops in Nanuet and 12 at Sears on Route 59 in Nanuet.

The layoff date for those employees has been set at Jan. 31 next year, or during a 14-day period beginning on that date. The stores are expected to begin closing by the end of the year. According to Sears’ officials, they plan on shuttering the doors of non-profitable locations and consolidate their top performers.

The 125-year-old company, which has not turned a profit since 2010, had a $134 million debt payment due earlier this month that it previously reported it cannot cover. Sears had previously said there was “substantial doubt” the company would be able to stay in business and sustain as online sales and chains such as Walmart continue to take over the market.

Nationally, approximately 500 Sears stores and 360 Kmart locations are scheduled to close.

