Power Steering Problems Prompt Latest GM Recall Of Trucks

General Motors has announced that the company is recalling 1.2 million pickup trucks and SUVs due to power-assisted steering problems that have been reported and caused a number of crashes.

GM announced the latest recall - on the heels of a recall for a rear brake issue on 10 models earlier this week - stating that the power steering can fail momentarily during low-speed turns, due to a voltage drop in the vehicle. It then returns midway through the turn, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

According to GM, there have been 30 reports of crashes, with two injuries. No deaths have been reported.

The models being recalled include certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. The recall also includes 2015 Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukon SUVs.

Those vehicles that are recalled will see their dealers update the power steering software at no additional cost to truck owners. No date has been set to notify customers, GM noted, though the software is available now and owners can schedule appointments to have the new software installed at their leisure.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.