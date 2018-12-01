Resorts World Catskills New Hotel Complex Opens This Month

Resorts World Catskills unveiled plans to open its second hospitality complex and hotel this month in Orange County.

Called The Alder, the hotel is accepting reservations and will officially throw open the doors in December, according to a press release from the resort.

The hotel is slated to offer a host of guest amenities, including retail, entertainment, and food and beverage options throughout its first floor.

The organization said the Alder’s name evokes the majestic alder tree, a part of the birch family native to the rich ecosystem of the Catskills, known for providing shelter and protection to neighboring wildlife while enriching the natural environment.

“Like its name, which was said to know the past, present, and future, The Alder at Resorts World Catskills will symbolize the commitment to returning the region to its roots as an iconic American destination while also helping to grow its future and expand the range of experiences we are able to offer our guests,” said Ryan Eller, president & CEO of Resorts World Catskills.

Other offerings include full access to the 100,000 square feet of gaming space, 10 restaurants, an indoor pool, and fitness center and a full-service spa.

The resort will continue its expansion in 2019 with the addition of two new offerings, The Kartrite Hotel, and Indoor Waterpark and a Rees Jones-redesigned golf course.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.