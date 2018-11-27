Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Shops At Nanuet Macy's Scheduled For Closure

    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Shops At Nanuet Macy's Scheduled For Closure

Kathy Reakes
Macy's in Nanuet plans to close its store early next year.
Macy's in Nanuet plans to close its store early next year. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Macy's fans will soon have one less store to shop at when one of its locations in the area closes its doors early next year.

The decision to close the location in Rockland at the Shops at Nanuet was made following a review of the company's holdings.

“Macy’s, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets," said Emily Hawkins, director for Macy's Northeast Media Relations. "After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Nanuet, NY, store in early 2019."

A clearance sale will begin in mid-January 2019 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks, she added.

Macy’s previously shared this information with employees. Regular, non-seasonal employees who aren't replaced at another Macy’s will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources, Hawkins said.

"The decision to close stores is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is delighted to have served the Nanuet community over the past 50 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at the nearby Macy’s store in West Nyack and online at macys.com," she added.

At Home, a national chain of home décor superstores, is reportedly slated to take over the first floor, sources said. Other tenants are also being sought to rent additional spaces.

Based in Plano, Texas, the decorating superstore currently has 177 stores in 36 states with its closest store located in Wayne, New Jersey, and Middletown.

The closing of Macy's in Nanuet comes on the heels of the closing of Sears at the Shops at Nanuet, which is supposed to occur at the end of this year.

Sears also plans to close the store located at Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

