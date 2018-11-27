Shops At Nanuet Macy's Scheduled For Closure

Macy's fans will soon have one less store to shop at when one of its locations in the area closes its doors early next year.

The decision to close the location in Rockland at the Shops at Nanuet was made following a review of the company's holdings.

“Macy’s, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets," said Emily Hawkins, director for Macy's Northeast Media Relations. "After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Nanuet, NY, store in early 2019."

A clearance sale will begin in mid-January 2019 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks, she added.

Macy’s previously shared this information with employees. Regular, non-seasonal employees who aren't replaced at another Macy’s will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources, Hawkins said.

"The decision to close stores is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is delighted to have served the Nanuet community over the past 50 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at the nearby Macy’s store in West Nyack and online at macys.com," she added.

At Home, a national chain of home décor superstores, is reportedly slated to take over the first floor, sources said. Other tenants are also being sought to rent additional spaces.

Based in Plano, Texas, the decorating superstore currently has 177 stores in 36 states with its closest store located in Wayne, New Jersey, and Middletown.

The closing of Macy's in Nanuet comes on the heels of the closing of Sears at the Shops at Nanuet, which is supposed to occur at the end of this year.

Sears also plans to close the store located at Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown.

