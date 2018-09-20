Wegmans Edges Close To 100 Stores With New Area Location Coming

Wegmans Food Markets, which will soon be unveiling a location in Westchester, is now just two stores from having 100.

That means the family-owned supermarket chain based in Rochester, will open its 100th store in 2019.

Wegmans has plans for 14 other new stores in the next two years, including one along Westchester Avenue in Harrison near three major highways -- I-684, I-287 and I-95 -- as reported here by Daily Voice.

Wegmans signed a purchase agreement in December 2016 with Normandy Real Estate Partners for a 125,000-square-foot grocery in Harrison, where site work has begun.

Wegman's 18th Pennsylvania location and 98th overall, in Lancaster, is having its opening on Sunday, Sept. 23.

The retailer’s website says three new stores are due to open next year in Brooklyn, Virginia Beach, VA, and Raleigh, NC.

According to this report in Supermarket News, the Lancaster store will mark several firsts for Wegmans in Pennsylvania: The Burger Bar, a casual family restaurant that serves burgers, fresh salads, sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soup and side dishes; The Pizza Shop, with a rotating brick-hearth oven that quick-fires pizza on volcanic stone from Mt. Vesuvius; and a made-to-order salad station.

With indoor and outdoor seating for 300 people, the store will also feature Wegmans’ Market Café offering restaurant-quality prepared foods for dining in or takeout.

Besides the Pizza Shop and salad station, the café includes a sandwich shop serving hot and cold artisan sandwiches, subs, wraps, party trays and cookies; a sushi station, including made-to-order selections; The Buzz Coffee Shop; offering breakfast sandwiches and organic specialty coffee, tea and espresso drinks; and a soup station with up to six seasonal varieties of hot soup.

Wegmans currently has six stores in Massachusetts, nine in New Jersey, 11 in Virginia, eight in Maryland and 46 in New York. Wegmans' last grand opening was in Chantilly, Va., in June.

Wegmans’ website lists another 11 future store sites, including the one in Harrison, although no opening timetable is given.

The other locations include three in North Carolina (Cary, Chapel Hill and West Cary), one in Middletown, NJ, ;one in Rockville, MD; one in Washington, D.C.; ad four in Virginia (Alexandria, Arcola, Reston and Tysons Corner).

