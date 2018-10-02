Westchester, Putnam Staple Wallauer's To Open First Rockland County Store

Wallauer Paint & Design is opening its first store in Rockland County.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 52 College Ave. in Nanuet.

The event will include face painting, balloon artistry, a magician, refreshments, free raffles, music and more.

The event is free and all those who attend will receive promotions that include up to $50 off Benjamin Moore paint and stain and a free in-store color consultation.

Wallauer Paint & Design has a total of 16 family-owned locations throughout Westchester and Putnam counties.

The Nanuet store marks the first to open in Rockland County.

Wallauer has been a fixture in New York state for nearly a century; the first store opened in Westchester County in 1921.

“We are excited to bring the respected Wallauer name and our products and services to Rockland County. We view Rockland as a growing market and so the time was right to bring our quality products and customer support to homeowners and contractors in the county,” said Kimberly Scappaticci, design director and 40-year employee.

Wallauer is a fourth-generation family business headquartered in White Plains and while it sells high quality paint, they offer far more including Hunter Douglas window fashions, decorative hardware, designer wallpaper, fabrics and design services.

All of the locations are full-service Benjamin Moore paint stores, providing contractors and consumers with a full line of products, sundries and paint equipment and repair services. They also offer job site deliveries and expert color consultations.

“Our point of differentiation is our knowledgeable people and the combination of being a full-service paint, decor and hardware destination,” said Wallauer president Bob Duncan Jr.

While the Duncans are proud that Wallauer’s is entirely family owned, Donna Duncan, great granddaughter of the founder, said she has no illusions about what that means: “I’m not sure being family owned really matters to the customers but being in business for almost 100 years should mean something to them," she said.

As Wallauer approaches its 100th anniversary, the business is committed to continuing to emphasize old-fashioned values, but with a modern twist.

The Duncan family will be at the grand opening celebration on Oct. 13 which will kick off with a ribbon cutting with local officials at 10 a.m.

For more details about the company, its products and services, click here: www.wallauer.com .

