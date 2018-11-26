Good Samaritan Hospital's Brunched By Corks & Forks Raised Over $80,000 During Culinary Event

More than 200 healthcare providers and friends of Good Samaritan Hospital attended Good Samaritan Hospital’s Brunched by Corks & Forks fundraiser on November 18 in Suffern.

Through the sold out event, over $80,000 was raised to support advances in facilities, equipment, technology, talent and programs at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

Six of the region’s most distinguished chefs donated their talent and time to offer guests unique and delicious brunch dishes. The featured chefs were Didier Dumas of Didier Dumas Patisserie in Nyack, NY; Matt Hudson and Jeff Kaufman of The Hudson House of Nyack; Peter X. Kelly of Xaviers Restaurant Group; Doug Nguyen of SABI Sushi, Dumplings & Noodles in New York City; and Kevin Reilly of Roost Restaurant in Sparkill, NY. In addition, Valley Rock Inn & Mountain Club, DeCicco & Sons and several local purveyors provided artisanal tastings throughout the event. Verity Wine Partners was the event’s exclusive wine partner and The Journal News was the exclusive media partner.

Guests of Brunched by Corks & Forks enjoyed Market Bites and Beverages, multicourse tastings with pairings and live and silent auctions.

“What a great way to come together as a community for our hospital,” said Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Chair Harold Peterson. “The fare was fantastic, the auctions enticing and, most importantly, the crowd was enthusiastic about supporting Good Samaritan Hospital’s ongoing investments to advance local access to state-of-the-art healthcare.”

Brunched by Corks & Forks was a new presentation of Good Samaritan Hospital’s signature culinary event, Corks & Forks. This fall, WMCHealth’s culinary events raised over $425,000 to support programs and services at WMCHealth facilities across the health network. These events included Westchester Medical Center’s Master Chefs of the Hudson Valley held on September 29, Wines of the World benefiting Maria Fareri Children Hospital which took place on October 25 and, most recently, the Taste of the Hudson Valley benefitting MidHudson Regional Hospital on November 4.

Community members can support Good Samaritan Hospital through fundraisers planned throughout the year, including the Spring Ball, the Good Samaritan Hospital and Sterling National Bank Golf & Tennis Classic and Girls’ Night Out. For information about these and other events, as well as opportunities to support Good Samaritan Hospital, please call the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation at (845) 368-5151.