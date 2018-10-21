$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Westchester is abuzz Wednesday as word spreads that one lucky person picked up a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket at Stew Leonard's in Yonkers.

“We are so excited to have the million-dollar winner from our store," said owner Stew Leonard Jr. " We can’t wait for the winner to come forward so we can have them come in and celebrate. We would offer them free milk and cookies, but I doubt they need it now.”

The store handed out free Mega Million tickets on Tuesday as excitement grew about the growing, $1.6 billion jackpot which was won by one ticket purchased in South Carolina winning the world's largest-ever lottery grand prize.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, along with Stew Leonard, held a press conference Wednesday to announce the winning ticket. Spano tweeted out: "Congrats To The Lucky Winner!!"

The ticket from Stew Leonard's was one of 34 second-prize winner across the country, including four in New York, according to the Lottery.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70. The South Carolina ticket that won had all five numbers and the magic bullet, the Mega Ball 5.

The odds winning the grand prize was 1 in 302.5 million.

But all hope is not lost for those who didn't win. There's a Powerball drawing Wednesday night with a whopping jackpot of $620 million.

