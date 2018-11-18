Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
lifestyle

54.3M Americans Traveling 50 Miles Or More From Home Over Thanksgiving

Valerie Musson
High Travel Numbers Expected This Thanksgiving Week
High Travel Numbers Expected This Thanksgiving Week Photo Credit: Connecticut Department of Transportation

Hitting the road over Thanksgiving time? You're not alone.

To say the least.

Much of America is as well - 54 million, to be exact, according to AAA.

These numbers make for the highest travel rates recorded since 2005.

The 54.3 million Americans traveling more than 50 miles away from home this Thanksgiving week (Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 25) represents a 4.8% increase from last year.

“Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth,” said Bill Sutherland, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry.”

For some of the most congested cities in the U.S., these increased travel rates could extend commutes by four hours or more. AAA noted that traveling on Thanksgiving Day, Friday, or Saturday can help to minimize delays, since most people depart for their trips Wednesday and return on Sunday.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different,” said INRIX transportation analyst Trevor Reed. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice to drivers is to avoid commuting times in major cities altogether or plan alternative routes.”

