Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Car Crashes Into Home In Rockland
lifestyle

6.5 Million Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Ground beef
Ground beef Photo Credit: Rainer Zenz via Wikipedia

A nationwide ground beef recall has been announced by the Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

More than 6.5 million pounds of ground beef and other beef products from an Arizona plant could be contaminated with Salmonella, the department said.

A total of 57 illnesses in 16 states have been reported linked to the JBS Tolleson Company.

The beef was processed from late July to Sept. 7 and shipped to stores across the country prompting concern by health officials that people may still have some of the ground beef in their freezers.

A separate ground beef recalled linked to E. Coli from a manufacturer in Colorado was announced last month.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.