Alert Issue For Scam Phone Call Targeting Elderly Residents

Several police departments in the area are warning residents to be wary of a recent telephone scam making the rounds that is targeting the elderly.

Officials said that several elder residents have recently received calls from opportunistic scammers stating that their grandchild had been involved in a motor vehicle crash in New York City and needs money to avoid going to jail.

Officials are cautioning that these calls are scams, and to hang up immediately.

“Don't give any money and attempt to verify the well being of your actual grandchild," said the New Canaan Police Department, one of the agencies to issue an advisory. "Again don't agree to give any money."

